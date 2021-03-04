Support pours in for State-wide bandh for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: In order to mount pressure on the Union government to withdraw its decision on 100 per cent disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), trade unions and political parties are calling for a state-wide bandh on Friday.

Left parties appealed to various associations and sections of people to extend their support to the bandh in order to make it successful.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had already announced his support for the bandh and exhorted the TDP activists to participate in it. He is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The YSRCP also extended its support to observe the bandh. RTC buses will not run till 1 am on Friday. Keeping the bandh in view, educational institutions, both government and private run, declared holiday on March 5. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members and political party leaders are garnering support from all quarters for the bandh.

As a part of their contribution, the all-party auto-rickshaw unions announced their decision to participate in the bandh voluntarily. Committee members appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to close all shops, businesses, theatres, hotels and shopping malls.

Exuding confidence that the bandh will be successful, chairman of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee Ch Narasinga Rao told The Hans India that the associations of the theatres, lorry owners and the hoteliers across the state have come forward to extend support to the bandh. "The bandh will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday. Both organised and unorganised sectors are extending their cooperation to us," he informed.

Except for the essential service providers and hospitals, the committee members said most retail outlets will remain closed on Friday.