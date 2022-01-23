Surprise inspection carried out in trains

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division Anup Satpathy made a surprise inspection of trains at Visakhapatnam station and rakes at New Coach Care Centre in Marripalem here on Saturday.

Keeping the recent incidents of complaints on cleanliness and coach maintenance issues in view, the DRM focussed to resolve such issues and improve passenger convenience.

The main aspect of the inspection is to check the maintenance of the coaches, cleaning, shortcomings, the issues to be focused, assistance required from various departments and awareness needed among the rail users.

The trains Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity express, Hazarat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata express at Visakhapatnam station and rakes of AP Express and Visakhapatnam-Nanded express at coach maintenance depot were inspected by the DRM.

The maintenance activity of LHB coaches, under gear parts and pest & insect control measures of the originating/terminating rakes were also checked.

The DRM was accompanied by senior divisional commercial manager AK Tripathi, senior divisional mechanical engineer Sambid Mahapatra, senior coach depot officer Monish Bramh and other officials.