Swachhata Hi Seva campaign held at VSEZ

Visakhapatnam: As part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign at Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), spread over 360 acres in a green campus, a cleanliness drive was organised with the participation of staff including A Rama Mohan Reddy, Development Commissioner and other officials of the VSEZ.



Addressing the participants on the occasion, Reddy, said that VSEZ is already a clean and green zone by all standards and is interspersed with tree groves. However, Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is being conducted at VSEZ premises to boost the morale of the Safai workers as part of a national campaign and to mark the conclusion of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the campaign, various awareness programmes are being organised beginning from Wednesday among the stakeholders of the zone on cleanliness, phasing out single use plastic from the zone and to make the zone plastic free. Planting of saplings will be taken up and a foundation stone will be laid for a building dedicated for the House Keeping Team (safai karmchari) to improve their working conditions and a newly constructed Solid Waste Incinerator of 50 kg/hr will be started to safely dispose of combustible solid waste.

VSEZ has achieved exports to the tune of Rs 42,633 crore and has recorded an increase in the exports of 11.20 per cent so far, says the Development Commissioner.