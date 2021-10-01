Swachhta Pakhwada concludes at Visakhapatnam Port Trust

Visakhapatnam: A fortnight long Swachhta Pakhwada organised by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) concluded on Friday.

VPT chairman K Rama Mohana Rao informed that the port is conducting various activities to keep the area clean by planting trees, maintaining roads, cleaning of truck tyre, building of high rise walls, deploying fog machines, sprinkling of water in order to supress dust pollution and using renewable energy.

The chairman mentioned that the measures thus taken were commended by the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways and paved the way for the VPT to bag the award as the third cleanest port among all major ports in the year 2019.

Rama Mohana Rao appreciated the officers and employees of the VPT for standing out in maintaining cleanliness of the port area and appealed to them to continue their support in future as well. Later, he gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions held on the occasion. A Swachhta pledge was administered to the port officials and employees.

During the fortnight-long programme, the VPT conducted various programmes as a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. CVO J Pradeep Kumar, secretary of VPT T Venu Gopal, HoDs and officers took part in the valedictory programme.