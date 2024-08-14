TDP-led alliance not to contest Visakhapatnam MLC byelection

Vijayawada: The TDP-led NDA government on Tuesday decided not to contest the MLC byelection for the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities constituency.

The decision was taken by the TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who conveyed the same to the party and alliance leaders during a teleconference.

CM Naidu is understood to have told the TDP leaders that winning the election was not a big issue but the alliance would act with dignity.

Leaders of TDP’s partners Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP backed Naidu’s decision to stay away from the bye-election to the Legislative Council.

The Chief Minister took the decision after a six-member committee constituted by him submitted its report.

The committee comprising leaders from the TDP, JSP and BJP held consultations with the leaders at the ground level.

Tuesday (August 13) is also the last date for filing nominations for the bypolls.

Former minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday filed his papers as the candidate of the YSRCP.

The name of Byra Dileep Chakravarthy as the NDA candidate was doing the round in political circles. However, the TDP chief decided not to field the candidate.