- Sonam Kapoor opens up on her life’s most magical moment
- TDP youth leader arrested at airport
- Saiyami Kher shares the reason behind her transformative journey on screen
- Three dead after a lorry collided Qualis vehicle in Siddipet
- DCs, CEOs, Tehsildars should hold meetings with the public and respond to them: Instructs CM Siddaramaiah
- Vijayawada Special Court issues arrest warrant to Kodali Nani and Vangaveeti Radha
- Environment Minister's formula to curb Plaster of Paris Ganesha, which is harmful to the environment
- Pop-up your Ganesha Habba celebrations
- We will contest local elections in the state on our own strength: AAP
- GSITI inks pact with ISRO, to train around 300 personnel in mineral resources, disaster management
Opposing the arrest of Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP youth leader Adari Kishore Kumar took out a protest at the Visakhapatnam Airport apron, raising a slogan ‘save democracy’ here on Tuesday.
However, he was detained by the Visakhapatnam police immediately. Kishore Kumar arrived in Visakhapatnam after completing 'Mission Karshaka Devo Bhava' awareness meetings.
However, he was detained by the Visakhapatnam police immediately. Kishore Kumar arrived in Visakhapatnam after completing 'Mission Karshaka Devo Bhava' awareness meetings.
During the same time, Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer was returning from Visakhapatnam after concluding his visit.
Demanding justice for Naidu and displaying a placard in the airport, Kishore Kumar appealed to the Governor to intervene in the issue.
With the sudden incident, the police arrested Kishore Kumar and took him to the airport police station.