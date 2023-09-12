TDP youth leader arrested at airport

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the arrest of Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP youth leader Adari Kishore Kumar took out a protest at the Visakhapatnam Airport apron, raising a slogan ‘save democracy’ here on Tuesday.

However, he was detained by the Visakhapatnam police immediately. Kishore Kumar arrived in Visakhapatnam after completing 'Mission Karshaka Devo Bhava' awareness meetings.

During the same time, Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer was returning from Visakhapatnam after concluding his visit.

Demanding justice for Naidu and displaying a placard in the airport, Kishore Kumar appealed to the Governor to intervene in the issue.

With the sudden incident, the police arrested Kishore Kumar and took him to the airport police station.