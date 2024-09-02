  • Menu
Temporary augmentation of additional coaches
Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of waitlisted passengers, Railways decided to augment trains with additional coaches.

Visakhapatnam-Gunupur passenger special (08522) will be augmented with one sleeper class coach till September end and Gunupur -Visakhapatnam passenger special (08521) will be attached with one sleeper class till September 30.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special (08551) will be augmented with one sleeper class coach till September 30 and Kirandul -Visakhapatnam passenger special (08552) will be attached with a sleeper class from till October 1.

Cancellation and diversion of trains Owing to heavy rains leading to water logging at Rayanapadu station in Vijayawada Division in South Central Railway, some of the trains have been cancelled and diverted. Howrah- Secunderabad Falaknuma Express (12703) leaving Howrah on September 3 is cancelled for want of rake.

