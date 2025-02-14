Live
- CS condemns rumours on bird flu, reviews situation with collectors
- Govt to restore Tirumala tourism package
- Celebrate Love Today with a Delicious Valentine’s Dinner!
- Pulwama attack anniversary: Coming generations will never forget their sacrifice, says PM Modi
- Botcha demands timelines for implementing welfare schemes
- Exploring Online Exam Proctoring Services for Global Institutions
- India will take back illegal migrants, crack down on traffickers, says PM Modi
- Bird Flu: Centre dispatches teams to assess impact in state
- Induction of third 25T Bollard Pull tug Ashva
- Odisha govt to use organic rice in Mahaprasad at Puri Jagannath temple
Just In
Third 25T Bollard Pull tug Ashva inducted at dockyard
Visakhapatnam: Induction ceremony for the third 25T Bollard Pull (BP) Tug Ashva was held at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam in the presence of Rear...
Visakhapatnam: Induction ceremony for the third 25T Bollard Pull (BP) Tug Ashva was held at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam in the presence of Rear Admiral K Srinivas, ASD (V). Designed indigenously and built in accordance with relevant naval rules and Regulation of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), these tugs are a part of the contract for construction of six 25T BP tugs concluded with Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), Kolkata.
The shipyard had successfully delivered two of these tugs utilised by the Indian Navy to provide assistance to naval ships and submarines during berthing, un-berthing and manoeuvring in confined waters. The tugs will also provide afloat fire fighting support to ships alongside or at anchorage and have the capability to conduct limited search and rescue operations. These tugs are proud flag bearers of Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of the government of India.