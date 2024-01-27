Live
- Arjun Dwivedi: Being on Rohit Shetty set feels like stepping into a dream world
- NASA spacecraft spots Japan's Moon lander on lunar surface
- Police arrests four accused in Delhi & UP, unearths Rs 60L money trail linked to Chinese nationals
- Magh Month 2024: Date, rituals, significance and important dos and don’ts to follow
- Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat
- ‘David Warner’s faith in me has really helped,’ says Akif Raja as Gulf Giants challenge awaits
- Attack on ED: Trinamool divided over Sheikh Shahjahan
- Congress condemns Bobbili MLA comments against APCC chief YS Sharmila
- Rhino poachers arrested in Assam, arm and ammunition seized
- Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested
Just In
Thrilling test match between India, England from Feb 2
- • ACA secretary Gopinath Reddy informs that necessary arrangements are on to organise the 2nd International test match between India and England at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem from Feb 2 to 6.
- • Tickets are being sold at the stadium till February 6 and at Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium till Feb 1 from 10 am to 6 pm daily
Visakhapatnam : Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) SR Gopinath Reddy said that necessary arrangements were in progress to organise the 2nd International test match between India and England at Visakhapatnam scheduled from February 2 to 6.
As part of the match, offline ticket sale began on Friday. The tickets are being sold at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem till February 6 and Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium till February 1. The counters will be open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.
Offline Rs 100 per day plus Rs 400 per season, Rs 200 per day plus Rs 800 per season, Rs 300 per day plus Rs 1,000 per season and Rs 500 per day plus Rs 1,500 per season tickets are available for the match. The secretary informed that the ACA decided to provide an opportunity to club players in the state to watch the match for five days. About 2,850 club players will have free entry per day, while 2,000 students will be given an opportunity to watch the match free of cost, he said.
However, students must show their ID cards issued by their institutions, he added. Lower pavilion season tickets are available in Visakhapatnam for the lowest price of Rs 1,500 in Visakhapatnam like no other place in the country, ACA secretary informed.