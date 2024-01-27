Thrilling test match between India, England from Feb 2

Visakhapatnam : Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) SR Gopinath Reddy said that necessary arrangements were in progress to organise the 2nd International test match between India and England at Visakhapatnam scheduled from February 2 to 6.

As part of the match, offline ticket sale began on Friday. The tickets are being sold at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem till February 6 and Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium till February 1. The counters will be open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.

Offline Rs 100 per day plus Rs 400 per season, Rs 200 per day plus Rs 800 per season, Rs 300 per day plus Rs 1,000 per season and Rs 500 per day plus Rs 1,500 per season tickets are available for the match. The secretary informed that the ACA decided to provide an opportunity to club players in the state to watch the match for five days. About 2,850 club players will have free entry per day, while 2,000 students will be given an opportunity to watch the match free of cost, he said.

However, students must show their ID cards issued by their institutions, he added. Lower pavilion season tickets are available in Visakhapatnam for the lowest price of Rs 1,500 in Visakhapatnam like no other place in the country, ACA secretary informed.