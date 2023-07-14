Tirupati: Nitin Gadkari lauds TTD for children’s healthcare

Tirupati : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari hailed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the temple management for its outstanding healthcare services to children.

The Union Minister on Thursday visited TTD-run Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre (SPCHC) and appreciated the TTD for maintaining international standards in the hospital management and complemented it for providing surgeries which involve huge cost, totally free of cost to the needy children.

Speaking to the media after visiting the hospital on Thursday, the Union Minister said in the country, the advanced medical facilities for heart ailments, lung transplants etc. are available only in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad etc and that too on a high cost which is beyond the reach of the poor. TTD deserves all appreciation for bringing the latest medical facilities for treatment of heart ailments in a middle town like Tirupati, avoiding the parents of poor children suffering with heart problems going all the way to the cities, he said

In the backdrop of shortage of trained doctors for conducting heart transplants in the country, the TTD taking up heartcare hospital is indeed a boon to scores of children suffering with heart ailments, he averred.

Gadkari, who was impressed with hospital performance, complimented the TTD management and the team of doctors for conducting over 1,600 free heart operations, surgeries, transplants and described it as the greatest service to humanity and a blessing of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to ailing children.

Earlier, the Union Minister went around the hospital and visited ICU, OP wings, Operation Theatres and general wards and complimented the ambience, facilities and infrastructure for the poor patients.

It is pertinent to note that the state-of-the-art heartcare hospital established by TTD, was inaugurated in October last year but the hospital within a short time created its own niche in the healthcare sector and achieved national recognition for its performance. Not only from the two Telugu states, children from various states are coming to the hospital for heart problems.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy, Hospital Director Dr Srinath Reddy, Executive Engineer Krishna Reddy, RMO Dr Bharat, AVSO Surendra and others were present.