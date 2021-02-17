TNSF state president arrested in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Visakhapatnam, MVP police took Telugu Nadu Students' Federation (TNSF) state president Pranav Gopal into custody on Wednesday morning.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to take part in the 'Varshika Mahotsavam' (anniversary celebrations) of Visakha Sri Sharada Peetham at 11:30 a.m. in Chinnamushidiwada.

Meanwhile, the TNSF state president pointed out that there is no good governance in the state and that the TDP leaders and activists are not afraid of the threats. He alleged that the CM is trying to pour cold water on Ukku stir that is turns intense garnering people's support from across the state.

The cops arrested Pranav Gopal before the CM's arrival.