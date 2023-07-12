Live
- Karimnagar being developed for generations to come: Gangula Kamalakar
- BJP In Delhi Sets Up 8 Camps For People Displaced From Yamuna Flood Plains
- Peddapalli: Wanted house burglar arrested, property worth Rs 12 lakh seized
- Second danger signal to farmers from Congress party- KTR
- BRS activists protest against Revanth Reddys comments on restricting power to the farmers
- Delhi Rain: Flood Alerts Issued As Water Discharge From Pandoh Dam And Yamuna River Levels Raise Concerns
- BRS launches barrage of criticism on ‘anti-farmer’ Congress
- Stunt choreographer Kanal Kannan arrested
- 100 people killed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in less than 4 months
- AP cabinet the meet today, to approve crucial decisions
Tomatoes at Rs 50 kg on subsidy
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The government has started selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 50 per kg in all Rythu Bazars of...
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The government has started selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 50 per kg in all Rythu Bazars of East Godavari district.
District Joint Collector N Tej Bharat said that as the price of tomatoes has increased to Rs 100 per kg in the open market, they have been sold at a subsidised price for the convenience of people.
He said that 7,000 kg of tomatoes were brought from Palamaleru of Chittoor district. With this stock, tomatoes will be sold on subsidy to the consumers through all Rythu Bazars.
District Marketing Officer M Sunil Vinay said that the demand in the district has been brought to the attention of the state-level authorities and imports are being made accordingly.
Tomatoes on subsidy are given one kilo per family. He added that sales through farmers’ markets will continue until the price of tomatoes subsides.
It is observed that consumers lined up in large numbers to buy subsidised tomatoes in various Rythu Bazars in Rajamahendravarm.