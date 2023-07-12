Tomatoes at Rs 50 kg on subsidy

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The government has started selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 50 per kg in all Rythu Bazars of East Godavari district.

District Joint Collector N Tej Bharat said that as the price of tomatoes has increased to Rs 100 per kg in the open market, they have been sold at a subsidised price for the convenience of people.

He said that 7,000 kg of tomatoes were brought from Palamaleru of Chittoor district. With this stock, tomatoes will be sold on subsidy to the consumers through all Rythu Bazars.

District Marketing Officer M Sunil Vinay said that the demand in the district has been brought to the attention of the state-level authorities and imports are being made accordingly.

Tomatoes on subsidy are given one kilo per family. He added that sales through farmers’ markets will continue until the price of tomatoes subsides.

It is observed that consumers lined up in large numbers to buy subsidised tomatoes in various Rythu Bazars in Rajamahendravarm.