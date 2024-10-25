Tribals will be freed of doli-carrying tasks: HM

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced that an action plan is being prepared to facilitate road infrastructure in Agency areas of undivided Visakhapatnam district.

Participating in the zilla parishad district review committee meeting held here on Thursday, the home minister said that every village will be equipped with roads with the support of state and Central government funds. “In future, the Agency region people will be free of doli-carrying exercise to commute from one place to the other,” she assured.

Public representatives, including MLAs and MLCs brought a number of local issues to the notice of the minister. The resolutions made during the previous regime were not implemented, they stated.

Expressing concern over negligence of the YSRCP government in providing safe drinking water supply to people of Gurla mandal in Vizianagaram district, the home minister pointed out that the Opposition is not sparing even the diarrhoea outbreak from politicising.

Cautioning officials to stay alert in preventing and controlling seasonal diseases, the gome minister stressed on chlorinating overhead tanks at regular intervals and keeping them clean. She also alerted the officials to pay more attention to the water supply pipelines that run along with the drainage system. “An amount of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for taking up road repair works of undivided Visakhapatnam,” she informed.

Talking about ganja cultivation, Anitha said the tribal farmers were being encouraged to switch to other crops such as turmeric, fruits, etc.

Chaired by ZP chairperson J Subhadra, the meeting disused various public issues. ZP CEO P Narayana Murthy read out the agenda points and the officials explained the current position of development works and their timeframes.

Keeping the losses incurred due to recent floods in view, public representatives demanded compensation for the farmers’ crop loss.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, collectors of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts MN Harendhira Prasad, Vijaya Krishnan and AS Dinesh Kumar, Araku MP G Thanuja Rani, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, MLCs Duvvarapu Ramarao, ZPTC and MPTC members took part in the meeting.