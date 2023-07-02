Live
Two dead after TATA Harrier vehicle hits bike in Visakhapatnam
A tragic road accident took place in Visakhapatnam wherein a TATA Harrier vehicle hit a bike and a scooty at high speed on the Telugu Thalli flyover in the city leaving two dead.
According to the details, a Tata Harrier vehicle traveling on the Telugu Thalli flyover collided with a bike and a scooty leaving the two to fall 30 feet from the flyover and die on the spot.
The Law and Order DCP Vidya Sagar Naidu reached the spot and examined how the accident happened.
