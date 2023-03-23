Two persons died in a road accident

Visakhapatnam: Two persons died on the spot in a road accident that occurred at Valandapeta near Bheemunipatnam.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday when the driver felt sleepy and had hit the divider and collided with a lorry.



Two persons travelling in the car died on the spot. They were identified as L Durga Prasad and P Santosh and residents of Srikakulam.



The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for postmortem.