  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Two persons died in a road accident

For representational purpose only
x

For representational purpose only

Highlights

Two persons died on the spot in a road accident that occurred at Valandapeta near Bheemunipatnam.

Visakhapatnam: Two persons died on the spot in a road accident that occurred at Valandapeta near Bheemunipatnam.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday when the driver felt sleepy and had hit the divider and collided with a lorry.

Two persons travelling in the car died on the spot. They were identified as L Durga Prasad and P Santosh and residents of Srikakulam.

The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for postmortem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X