Ukku protesters to conduct 'Vanta-varpu' on November 26

Visakhapatnam: Representatives of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) called for a 'vanta-varpu' programme from Kurmannapalem junction to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) main administration building on November 26.



The VUPPC meeting was presided over by Y Mastanappa here on Friday. Representatives of the committee warned that if the Union government continues to go ahead with the privatisation of VSP, Ukku stir will be intensified.

The committee members said the main reason for the 'vanta-varpu' programme is in support of the protest of the farmer unions across the country and against the decisions made by the Central government for violating the Constitution.

They said they were ready to express their anguish with novel protests if the Central government failed to withdraw its decision on VSP.

The VUPPC members urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to form an all-party meeting to address the issue to the Union government. They mentioned that all political parties in the State, except the BJP, are extending support to the agitation.

They said they had decided to write a letter to the Chief Minister reminding him of his earlier promise to set up an all-party conference to address the issue.

Committee chairman Ch Narasinga Rao said efforts were being made to further expedite the process of submitting a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with seeking the support and collecting signatures of 100 MPs from the Andhra Pradesh and other states.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee representatives D Adinarayana, Gandham Venkata Rao, YT Das and others were present.