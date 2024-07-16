Union minister expresses worry over AP’s financial woes

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma expressed worry that the financial condition Of Andhra Pradesh is very bad.

At a felicitation programme organised for the BJP legislators and parliamentarians, who won on behalf of the BJP in the state, at the Sagara Mala Convention Centre, the Union Minister revealed that the secretaries of each department informed that funds released by the Centre in the past five years have been diverted.

The Union Minister mentioned that in the past five years, funds given by the Center were not spent for the purpose they were supposed to, and no information was given to the Center as to which account they were diverted to.

Srinivasa Varma said that the Centre has assured the development of AP capital Amaravati.

Speaking about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Union Minister said that a review was conducted and a solution will be suggested soon for the VSP.

Meanwhile, AP health minister YSatya Kumar Yadav visited King George Hospital and examined the facilities in most departments of the hospital. The minister assured that he will provide complete support for the development of the hospital.

Earlier, a bike rally was organised from Visakhapatnam Airport to the party office. Leaders of Visakhapatnam BJP and BYM participated in the rally.