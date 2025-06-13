Uniting communities, Visakhapatnam gears up for IDY-2025

International Day of Yoga 2025, Visakhapatnam, Ministry of Ayush, Yoga for One Earth One Health, Yogandhra Initiative, Community Wellness Visakhapatnam: As June 21 is fast approaching, Visakhapatnam is poised to demonstrate how yoga can unite communities, enhance well-being, and showcase India’s commitment towards ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’.

With India preparing to mark a decade of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), Visakhapatnam has been selected as the national host for its 11th edition.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush and Government of Andhra Pradesh conducted a comprehensive field visit and review meeting to assess preparations for the event. The review coincides with the growing momentum across the country, inspired by the Prime Minister’s call to promote yoga at global level.

Accompanied by key officials, including Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, and heads of various departments, the inspection was led by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, and K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Their joint visit to key sites, including RK Beach, Rushikonda Beach, Andhra University, and GITAM underscored the seriousness and scope of the mega event. These locations will host not only the main yoga demonstration but also various cultural, educational, and wellness activities in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of yoga as a people-centric movement.

During the review, officials engaged in detailed discussions on inter-departmental coordination, mobilisation strategies, security protocols, and cultural integration. Special emphasis was placed on infrastructure preparedness and public participation to ensure that every logistical element supports the national goal of making yoga a mass movement. The officials noted how different departments are collaborating, echoing the Prime Minister’s vision that yoga should unite institutions and communities for collective well-being.

The state government rolled out a month-long Yogandhra initiative that aims to encourage daily yoga practice among over two crore citizens in the state. This initiative includes mass awareness campaigns, yoga camps in schools and universities, and a plan to train 20 lakh certified yoga practitioners. With IDY events planned at one lakh locations across the state and 5 lakh participants are expected in Visakhapatnam alone, this initiative embodies the Prime Minister’s appeal to make yoga inclusive, accessible, and transformative.



