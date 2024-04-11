Vempalli: Congress aims to hoist flag in Kadapa Lok Sabha, Pulivendula Assembly seats

Vempalli (YSR district) : APCC Media committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy said the concerted effort of Congress to dominate the political landscape in Kadapa Lok Sabha and Pulivendula Assembly seats in the upcoming elections, here on Wednesday. Pulivendula, historically a Congress stronghold, has seen the party emerge victorious in 13 out of 17 elections conducted so far.

He said that under Congress regime, Pulivendula witnessed development projects, including establishment of Paidipalem Reservoir, Lingala canal and crucial infrastructure like Gandikota-CBR Ethipotala, JNTU and IIIT. The party also spearheaded initiatives such as Animal Research Centre, Shilparamam and construction of cement roads and Pulivendula–Kadapa four-lane road.



He said setting up of institutions like Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa Rims Hospital and airport development took place during Congress tenure. He criticised that under Chief Minsiter YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, Pulivendula faced challenges with increasing social issues like alcoholism, gambling and lack of agricultural development.



Accusing YSRCP and TDP of being puppets of BJP, Tulasi Reddy stressed the need for Congress to triumph over ‘evil triad’ in the upcoming elections.



As part of campaign, YS Sharmila Reddy is scheduled to visit Vempalli at 10 am and Pulivendula at 6 pm on April 12, Yerraguntla at 10.30 am, Jammalamadugu at 5 pm and Proddatur at 7 pm on April 13.

