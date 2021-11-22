Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Vizag on 4-day visit

Visakhapatnam: As part of his four-day visit to Visakhapatnam, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu reached the port city on Sunday.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, ZP Chairperson J Subhadra, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha and District Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao, among others accorded a warm welcome to the Vice-President at the airport here.

On Monday, Venkaiah Naidu will flag off Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train with additional Vistadome coaches and upgraded LHB coaches at Visakhapatnam railway station.

On Tuesday, the Vice-President is scheduled to inaugurate an interpretation centre of the Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem.

Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Wednesday evening.