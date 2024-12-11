Visakha Organic Mela from tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Farmers and tribals would be displaying their products at the Visakha Organic Mela scheduled to begin from December 12 (Thursday).

Former MLC P V N Madhav called upon the people of Visakhapatnam to extend support to the mela which is being organised by the Cow-Based Natural Farmers Association. About 50 farmers and tribals are expected to set up stalls during the organic mela at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds.

Former state president of the Cow-Based Natural Farmers Association P L N Raju said that crops grown using chemical fertilisers and pesticides lead to long term health issues and impact the environment.

The association district president D Subrahmanya Varma stated that several sessions focusing on health, farming and food will be part of the exhibition that will continue till December 15th at the grounds.

Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu is scheduled to inaugurate the mela on Thursday.

In line with it, a walk is scheduled at 7 am at RK Beach on Wednesday.