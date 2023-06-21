Visakha police gear up to curb anti-social elements in the city

The Visakhapatnam police have geared up to curb the anti-social elements and taking strict steps to stop the rowdies from resorting to settlements and land grabbing in the city. The police are giving counseling to the rowdy sheeters at every SHO level.



Against this backdrop, Visakha CP Trivikram Varma entered the field and gave a strict warning to the rowdy sheeters. The police have also paid special attention to the murders and kidnappings taking place in the state.

Speaking to the media, Trivikram Varma said that the police had given counseling to 280 A category rowdy sheeters in Visakha and opined that counseling will be given to rowdy sheeters every Sunday in every police station. CP revealed that those who are out on bail and resort to crime will be published severely besides cancelling the bail.