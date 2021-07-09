Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee demanded that the AP government oppose the Centre's decision on privatisation of VSP

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee representatives demanded that the state government oppose the Centre's decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Trade union representatives staged a maha dharna here on Thursday at the steel plant main gate, boycotting their duties.

Speaking on the occasion, corporator B Ganga Rao said that all the political parties in the state except the BJP had expressed their support against the 100 percent strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Steel Plant recognised union president J Ayodhya Ram said trade unions have been conducting relay hunger strike camps for the past 147 days against the central government's decision.

He said despite our prolonged protests, the Centre's implementing its proposal. Trade union representatives Y T Das, Mantri Rajasekhar, Varasala Srinivas, Gandham Venkata Rao, Neeru Konda Ramachandra Rao, D Adinarayana and activists participated in the protest.