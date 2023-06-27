Visakhapatnam: 30,000 digital boards to be set up in classrooms

Visakhapatnam: Digital boards are being set up in 30,000 classrooms across Andhra Pradesh unlike any corporate school in the country, said industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Inaugurating a science lab modernised at a cost of Rs 8 lakh at Mindi Zilla Parishad High School with the financial support of Coromandel International Limited (CIL) here on Monday, the minister said the state government was giving top priority to the education sector and working towards transforming it totally.

The minister said that the previous government used to spend CSR funds to facilitate infrastructure in the schools. After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, the government has been allocating funds for the comprehensive development of schools under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ flagship scheme.

Amarnath stated that 5 lakh students of Class VIII were given tabs last year and this year also the gadget would be provided to them.

He stated that the Chief Minister has taken steps to teach English language to the students at school level and made an agreement with a foreign organisation regarding this.

The IT minister informed that the YSRCP government is providing nutritious food to children by spending Rs 1,500 crore annually like no other state in the country.

Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy appealed to the CIL management to take steps to provide infrastructure in more government schools.

Corporator Gudivada Anusha appreciated the initiative of CIL. She said the state government has brought drastic changes in the education system.

CIL HR head R Srinivasa Rao, GVMC 62 ward YSRCP in-charge Gudivada Latish, Mandal Education Officer Sunil, CIL CSR head Jayagopal participated.