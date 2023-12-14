Live
Visakhapatnam: 36 cases booked against school auto-rickshaws
DTC Ratnam says the drive is launched as a part of the security measures and to keep a check on the fitness of the vehicles
Visakhapatnam : Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials registered cases against auto rickshaws for violating norms.
Taking up a special drive, deputy transport commissioner GC Raja Ratnam said it was launched as a part of the security measures and to keep a check on the fitness of the vehicles.
The officials checked the records of the vehicles at NAD and Maddilapalem areas on Wednesday.
A special drive was launched on Monday to monitor auto rickshaws across the district. About 36 cases were registered against auto rickshaws for carrying over load and allowing overload of passengers.
In order to encourage safety mechanisms, the DTC informed that the special drive on school auto-rickshaws would be continued.
Motor vehicle inspectors Ganesh Reddy, Raja Rao, Madhavi and Srinivas Yadav participated in the drive.