Just In
Visakhapatnam: 5 boys injured in clash at juvenile home
CCTV cameras, kitchen appliances and furniture at the home were damaged in the clash between two groups of inmates
Visakhapatnam: Five juveniles were injured when two groups of boys in Government Special Home for Boys, department of juvenile welfare, correctional services and welfare of street children, clashed following a tiff late on Tuesday night.Five juveniles were involved in a robbery at Diamond Park on Tuesday night. The police nabbed them and shifted them to the home. The inmates enquired how they landed at the home. Responding to it, the juveniles said that it’s none of their business. As the two groups got into a heated argument, it eventually led to attacks on each other.
In the attack, the boys damaged CCTV cameras, kitchen appliances and furniture at the home. Some of the victims at the home explained how a few boys came to them and hit them so badly, making them suffocate. “When we raised a complaint, the management did not come forward to stop the quarrel. Even when we requested for an ambulance to get shifted to the hospital, the management did not take any action for close to an hour,” they lamented.
Meanwhile, five boys, who were injured in the attack, were shifted to King George Hospital for treatment. The police are investigating the case.