Visakhapatnam: 650 beds available for Covid patients in CSR block

Visakhapatnam: CSR Block will be available for Covid-19 patients within three days, said District Collector V Vinay Chand here on Thursday.

He visited the newly built CSR block and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Later, the Collector said 150 intensive care unit beds, and 500 beds with oxygen facility will be facilitated for the coronavirus patients.

Apart from this, three operation theatres, a lab, and an information centre will also be set up in the same block, Vinay Chand added.

ACCTV arranged in each room to monitor the patients.

Doctors were instructed that service would be important as the facilities provided.

Andhra Medical College principal and Superintendent of KGH P V Sudhakar and AP Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation EE Umesh Kumar accompanied the Collector.

