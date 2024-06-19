Visakhapatnam: 7 rescued in a fishing boat accident

Visakhapatnam: A fire accident took place on a fishing boat, about 28 nautical miles away on the southern side of Visakhapatnam. The incident happened on Monday night.

Seven crew members were rescued and reached the fishing harbour safely.

The rescued crew includes Vasupalli Raju (36), Vasupalli Appanna (58), Vasupalli Dasilu (41), Vasupalli Apparao (41), Ganagalla Yerikodu (40), Mylapalli Yerrayya (50), Ganagalla Poliraju (20).

Fishing Harbor Mechanised Boat Owners Association president Vasupalli Janakiram told the media that the owner of the boat had suffered a loss of Rs.30 lakh. Shelter has been provided to the fishermen who escaped from the accident, he added.

He appealed to the government to provide adequate financial assistance to the owner of the boat.