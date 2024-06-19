  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: 7 rescued in a fishing boat accident

Seven crew members reached the fishing harbour safely in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
x

Seven crew members reached the fishing harbour safely in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

A fire accident took place on a fishing boat, about 28 nautical miles away on the southern side of Visakhapatnam. The incident happened on Monday night.

Visakhapatnam: A fire accident took place on a fishing boat, about 28 nautical miles away on the southern side of Visakhapatnam. The incident happened on Monday night.

Seven crew members were rescued and reached the fishing harbour safely.

The rescued crew includes Vasupalli Raju (36), Vasupalli Appanna (58), Vasupalli Dasilu (41), Vasupalli Apparao (41), Ganagalla Yerikodu (40), Mylapalli Yerrayya (50), Ganagalla Poliraju (20).

Fishing Harbor Mechanised Boat Owners Association president Vasupalli Janakiram told the media that the owner of the boat had suffered a loss of Rs.30 lakh. Shelter has been provided to the fishermen who escaped from the accident, he added.

He appealed to the government to provide adequate financial assistance to the owner of the boat.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X