Visakhapatnam: 850 Pentazocine injections seized by city police
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police seized 850 Pentazocine injections at Kancharapalem police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Thursday night.
The City Task Force (CTF) police received leads about selling sedative injections (I.P) being used as psychotropic substances.
The CTF team conducted a raid and arrested five persons involved in the crime.
The accused were identified as Geddam. Kalyan Kumar, Chinnagodava Prasad, Peddapudi Ram Prasad, Vasupalli Bala Appala Swamy and Pallivella Santosh Kumar.
Briefing the case details here on Friday, city police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma said accused Kalyan Kumar is buying Pentazocine injections from Harish, a dealer of India Mart online shopping App for an amount of Rs.100 per box (each box having 10 ampules).
The accused was selling injections to others at a cost of Rs.2,000 per box.
The city police apprehended the accused, recovered the sedatives and mobile phones from them.