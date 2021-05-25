Visakhapatnam: 990 Andhra University staff receive Covid-19 vaccine
Visakhapatnam: Andhra University (AU) staff started receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from Monday.
On Tuesday alone, 990 personnel got vaccinated. A total of 1,660 non-teaching staff have been administered the jab so far. AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy arranged the vaccination drive for the staff.
Employees of the varsity and union leaders thanked the Vice-Chancellor and MP V Vijayasai Reddy for organising the vaccination programme. AU Registrar V Krishna Mohan monitored the camp.
