Visakhapatnam: A battery at ICU ward in KGH explodes

Visakhapatnam: Tragedy averted as a minor fire broke out at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

A battery of a ventilator at the Intensive Care Unit ward of the CSR block of King George Hospital exploded a little after midnight on June 17. As smoke emanated following the battery explosion, panicked patients started rushing away from the ward. However, the alert staff swung into action and shifted the patients to the other ward safely.

It took an hour to bring the situation back to normalcy, informed KGH superintendent D Sivananda.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported and no one was injured in the incident.

However, the explosion at the ICU ward calls for an inspection into the security norms being followed at the hospital.