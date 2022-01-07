Visakhapatnam: A holistic elder care service now a click away

Visakhapatnam: With only 30 per cent of the elderly looking for healthcare needs, market research shows that logistics support and emotional dependence form a major part of the requirement for the senior citizens.

Given the demographic trend and enhanced quality of life, the elderly finds it tough to lead an independent and hassle-free life while their children stay away from them for professional and personal reasons.

Bridging this gap, the Artificial Intelligence-based 'Anvayaa' digital platform with its smart emergency response system introduced in Visakhapatnam intends to reach out to the elderly through a gamut of customised elder care services.

Speaking to The Hans India on the sidelines of the launch of the elder care app in the city, founder and managing director of Anvayaa Kin Care Private Ltd Prashanth Reddy says that the app caters to holistic needs of the senior citizens. "Healthcare and emergency services are only a part of it. The idea is to step beyond such services and make the elderly feel important and cared," he adds.

After garnering an encouraging response for the digital platform in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai, the Android and iOS supported app is being introduced in Visakhapatnam. "Based on the response received, we will be introducing the app in other parts of the state. With already 6,000-plus families utilising the digital platform and availing a host of tailor-made services, our next launch is in Coimbatore," says Prashanth Reddy.

Years back, when Prashanth Reddy had to face a similar situation while he was working in the US, the decision to come back to his parents' place was not that easy. "Thankfully, my family supported me when I decided to return. But, what about those who could not make it and reach out to their parents? How do they facilitate an ecosystem to them while living away? These thoughts made me conceive Anvayaa by partnering with allied sectors, providing a complete elder care," he explains.

From booking a movie ticket to paying bills, accompanying the elderly to the hospitals to providing emotional support to them and bringing home a bag of groceries, the list of services offered by the 360-degree elder care platform is pretty long.

With easy access to care managers and coordinators to cater to the needs of the elderly and an average response time that takes about three minutes, the app's emergency services have so far saved 97 per cent of lives.