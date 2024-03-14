Visakhapatnam: A new gateway inaugurated at port

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is committed towards development and beautification of not just the port but also the city, said VPA chairperson M Angamuthu.

Inaugurating the gateway of the port facilitated at a cost of Rs 30 lakh at Convent Junction in Visakhapatnam, the chairperson reiterated that the port lends support to the district administration and contributes to the development of the city by laying roads, facilitating pavements, improving green stretches, arranging lighting strips to make the port area look attractive in the night, among a host of other amenities.

Terming Visakhapatnam as the most beautiful city in the country on all fronts, the port chairperson complimented the city police and administration for their relentless support in safeguarding the city and its maintenance.

As a part of its contribution to the city’s beautification, the VPA is developing greenery at various junctions connecting the port.

Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation CM Saikanth Varma commended the port’s involvement in various infrastructure development works taken up in the city, including laying BT roads, beautifying the flyover at Convent Junction, among several others. The inaugural of the port gateway was organised in the presence of City Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar, deputy chairperson of VPA Durgesh Kumar Dubey, chief vigilance officer PSL Swami, secretary T Venu Gopal, along with the heads of departments, officers, and employees of port participated.