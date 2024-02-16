Visakhapatnam: A platform to bring out various perspectives concerning mental health

Visakhapatnam : The increasing use of AI has the potential to both augment and deskill among people, observed Sardar Patel University of Police (Jodhpur) Behavioural Sciences Assistant Professor Abhishek Sharma here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering at the 33rd annual convention of the National Academy of Psychology (NAOP) at GITAM, he pointed that people are using AI for every small and simple task even with higher trust and greater ease, without realising the simultaneous decrement happening in their cognitive and creative capacity. He said that during their study they observed higher anthropomorphism and trust in AI were significantly linked to higher levels of deskilling.

The 33rd annual convention of the National Academy of Psychology (NAOP) at GITAM provided a platform to researchers to present, discuss and debate issues that confront individuals, groups, and communities in this fast-changing world.

The Jagran Lakecity University (Bhopal) researcher Vedant Bharambhatt warned that excessive use of smartphones has been linked to negative effects on interpersonal relationships.

Rajasthan University researchers Ankita Sharma, Prasenjeet Tribhuvan and Jyothi Sharma observed that social media emerged as a significant contributor to escalation of communal violence with an increased engagement during conflicts further exacerbating the issue.

West Bengal University Psychology department researcher Aloknanda Sinha mentioned that they have studied dream recall exercise to understand the effects of various regions of the brain and impact of different cognitive factors which facilitate dream recall and enhance overall competency in various tasks. IIM Indore Assistant Professor Raina Chhajer spoke about how Indian urban youth suffer from loneliness and are confined to unhealthy habits to combat it.

Allahabad University and Banaras Hindu University researchers Meenakshi Shukla, Niti Upadhyay shared their research findings on psychosomatic problems among adolescents during and after Covid-19.