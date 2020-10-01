X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Additional stoppages to special trains

Additional stoppages to special trains
x

Additional stoppages to special trains

Highlights

The Indian Railways has decided to provide additional stoppages to few trains from Thursday, said A K Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Waltair

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Railways has decided to provide additional stoppages to few trains from Thursday, said A K Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Waltair. He said the trains at some stations in South Central Railway, Central Railway jurisdiction have additional stoppages for the convenience of the passengers.

Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam (train no. 02727/02728) Godavari express will have additional halts at Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Anaparthi, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Road, Elamanchili and Anakapalle in both directions.

Mumbai-Bhubaneswar-Mumbai (train no. 01019/01020) Konark express will have additional stoppage at Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Tuni and Anakapalle in both directions.

Secunderabad-Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma express (train no. 02704/02703) will have additional stoppage at Piduguralla, Tadepalligudem, and Samalkot in both directions.

Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam (train no. 02805/02806) will have additional stoppage at Tadepalligudem, Samalkot and Anakapalle in both directions. Khurda Road-Okha-Khurda Road (train no. 08401/08402) special train will have additional stoppage at Samalkot, Bandera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval and Jalgaon in both directions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X