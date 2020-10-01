Visakhapatnam: Additional stoppages to special trains

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Railways has decided to provide additional stoppages to few trains from Thursday, said A K Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Waltair. He said the trains at some stations in South Central Railway, Central Railway jurisdiction have additional stoppages for the convenience of the passengers.

Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam (train no. 02727/02728) Godavari express will have additional halts at Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Anaparthi, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Road, Elamanchili and Anakapalle in both directions.

Mumbai-Bhubaneswar-Mumbai (train no. 01019/01020) Konark express will have additional stoppage at Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Tuni and Anakapalle in both directions.

Secunderabad-Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma express (train no. 02704/02703) will have additional stoppage at Piduguralla, Tadepalligudem, and Samalkot in both directions.

Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam (train no. 02805/02806) will have additional stoppage at Tadepalligudem, Samalkot and Anakapalle in both directions. Khurda Road-Okha-Khurda Road (train no. 08401/08402) special train will have additional stoppage at Samalkot, Bandera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval and Jalgaon in both directions.