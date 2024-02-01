Visakhapatnam: Additional Vistadome coach to be attached to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul

Visakhapatnam : Keeping the demand of the public in view and to clear extra rush of tourists, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway decided to attach additional Vistadome coach to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in February and March.

In line with it, additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the train No.08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on February 2 to 4, 9 to 11, 16 to 18, 23 to 25, March 1 to 3, 8 to 10, March 15, 17, 22 to 24 and 29 to 31.

In return, the additional Vistadome coach will be available to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on: February 3 to 5, 10 to 12, 17 to 19, 24 to 26, March 2 to 4, 9 to 11, 16 to 18, 23 to 25, 30 to 31 and April 1.

Temporary augmentation of additional coaches In order to clear the extra rush of wait-listed passengers, it has been decided to augment trains with additional coaches.

Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express (18005) will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from February 1 to April 30 and in return Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari express (18006) will be attached with one sleeper class from February 2 to May 1.

Rourkela-Jagdalpur express (18107) will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from February 1 to April 30 and in return, Jagdalpur-Rourkela express (18108) will be attached with a sleeper class from February 2 to May 1.

Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani express (18117) will be augmented with a sleeper class coach from February 1 to April 30. In return, Gunupur- Rourkela Rajya Rani express (18118) will be attached with one sleeper class from February 2 to May 1. People are requested to make use of the services.