Visakhapatnam: All arrangements in place for ZPTC, MPTC polls

Visakhapatnam: With the High Court giving green signal to conduct ZPTC and MPTC polls, district officials made all necessary arrangements.

Despite the time constraint, district officials confirm that a contingency plan is in place for a hassle-free ZPTC and MPTC polls. District Collector V Vinay Chand mentioned 12,800 election staff, webcasting staff, photographers and videographers have been engaged for the polls that will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on Thursday. But in Agency areas, the polls will conclude at 2 pm.

In Visakhapatnam district, the elections will be conducted for 37 ZPTC and 612 MPTC posts.

In all, 2,100 polling stations were set up across the district. The district administration has identified 701 stations as sensitive and 766 as hyper sensitive centres. Police personnel will be deployed to pay special focus in these zones.

Meanwhile, the district officials directed the staff to be prepared for the election duty much before the High Court gave the green signal for the ZPTC and MPTC elections. The election staff with required polling material reached the centres in order to commence the polling on Thursday.