Visakhapatnam: Alliance ticket aspirants given higher responsibilities

Visakhapatnam : As part of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance, TDP has considered adequate precautionary measures to pacify aspirants who could not get seats and convince them to work in favour of the party instead of turning into rebels.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu himself has stepped in to console the disappointed aspirants and motivate them to work for the allied candidate with commitment.

As the three parties decided to contest together in 2024 polls, the number of aspirants has also gone up. Such situation is witnessed not just in Visakhapatnam but also in several districts across the state.

Apparently, candidates from the TDP and Jana Sena Party, who expected seats from both the parties, slipped into a disappointment mode. The TDP and JSP chiefs are taking measures to ensure that they work for the selected candidates as a team.

With an aim of not splitting anti-government votes, the three parties united to defeat the ruling party in the elections. However, adjusting seats for the candidates has become a challenging task. The TDP faced a similar situation in Visakhapatnam South constituency too.

Former MLA Gandi Babji, who is in-charge of the South constituency, was denied a seat and the constituency was allotted to Jana Sena as part of the alliance.

He has been organising party programmes in the constituency for the past three years and he was deeply disturbed by the recent development of ticket allotment which eventually made him quit the party.

Meanwhile, Naidu called upon Gandi Babji and convinced him to support the allied candidate. The TDP chief assured the former MLA that those who work for the party will get duly recognised. Naidu assured Gandi Babji that he will be given a suitable position when the government is formed. Following which, the former MLA agreed to cooperate with former MLC and combined candidate Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

At the same time, the TDP national president issued an order appointing Gandi Babji as president of Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency of the party. Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao served as the district president till date. He is contesting from Gajuwaka seat as the alliance candidate.

Considering the caste equations and other factors, the three parties are preparing an action plan with a target of winning a majority of constituencies in the upcoming elections.