Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh will flourish only if Congress comes to power says Revanth Reddy

Visakhapatnam : Instead of administrators, Andhra Pradesh needs effective leadership that raises questions, opined Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a massive crowd gathered at Trishna Grounds at Ukkunagaram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday at the ‘Nyaya Sadhana Sabha-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant declaration,’ the Telangana Chief Minister said even as the Telugu states were divided by territory, he would stand for the people of Andhra Pradesh whenever there is a dire need.

The State is mired in major issues as there is no one who could raise their voice against the Union government, he emphasised. Stressing that AP requires a leader who would fulfill aspirations of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Revanth Reddy mentioned, “YSR had been unconditional in reaching out to the people of undivided Andhra Pradesh. He was never on his knees before the BJP government like how both the YSRCP and TDP are stooping now. There is a need to know who the right heir of YSR is. YSR means YS Sharmila Reddy and her name consists of ‘YSR’.”

Appreciating the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief’s fighting spirit, Revanth Reddy said she will battle even if it costs her life for the sake of AP people. “As the CM of the neighbouring State, I will always be accessible to her whenever she needs my support. AP needs Sharmila’s leadership,” he opined.

Making it clear that Sharmila never aspired for power, Revanth Reddy stated that she came to the State as APCC chief to resolve issues faced by the people of AP. “The massive participation of people at the meeting makes me feel that I am addressing a meeting in Telangana,” he mentioned.

Pointing out that even after a decade, there is no capital for Andhra Pradesh and the Polavaram project continues to be pending, the Telangana CM stated, “AP will flourish only when the Congress comes to power as the party is focused on completing the Polavaram project, build the capital city and stop the Centre’s decision of privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.” Giving a new acronym to the BJP, the neighbouring state CM said it means ‘Babu-Jagan-Pawan.’

Revanth Reddy pointed out that neither the ruling party nor the Opposition has the guts to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “YS Sharmila is waging an intense battle to become the Chief Minister of AP. And as the neighbouring CM, I will always lend my support to her,” he announced.

Addressing the gathering, APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy said, “If Congress comes to power at Centre and AP, the first signature of Rahul Gandhi would be on the document for getting Special Category Status to AP for 10 years. I am announcing this on behalf of Rahul Gandhi.”

Sharmila cautioned voters that by ele cting the same leader, the people of AP will only invite trouble. “A sum of Rs 600 Crore has been spent on YSRCP’s ‘Siddham’ campaign. Each Siddham Sabha incurs Rs 90 crore of expenditure. Both the TDP and YSRCP are ready with bundles of money to distribute to the voters. But exercise caution while casting the vote,” she alerted voters.

When a dog has to be killed, it needs to be branded as a ‘mad’ one. The Centre is following the same principle to brand the VSP as a non-performing entity so that it becomes easier to hand it over to the corporate player, Sharmila criticised.

Once the VSP is passed over to a corporate company, Sharmila made it clear that the company will turn into a real estate venture as it has a huge land bank. “As long as Congress exists in the State, it will not allow the Centre to privatise the VSP and we will not step back from sacrificing our lives for it.”

Former Union Ministers MM Pallam Raju and JD Seelam, CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy, senior Congress leader N Tulasi Reddy, among others, were present. Later, Revanth Reddy unveiled the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme poster in the presence of the APCC chief and other party leaders. Filmmaker Satya Reddy’s ‘Ukku Satyagraham’ movie trailer was launched on the occasion.