Visakhapatnam: Andhra University to launch Ignition grant programme

Visakhapatnam : In a step to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, Andhra University Incubation Council (ā hub) will be launching an ‘ignition grant programme.’ Seven innovative ideas in the Internet of Things space were shortlisted during the first year.

In the second year, ā hub was a recipient of the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations – Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (NIDHI iTBI) grant from the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

This grant makes it possible for ā hub to provide Rs 50 lakh towards encouraging innovative ideas with commercial potential. These grants, also known as ignition grants, will extend support innovators to develop their ideas into prototype models before launching the same in the market.

The technical review committee completed its selection process and identified seven innovative ideas for the purpose.

Over the next 12 months, each grantee will be working on building a prototype of their innovation. They will be supported by ā hub through its labs and mentorship.

Vice Chancellor of Andhra University PVGD Prasad Reddy encouraged the grantees to succeed in their endeavours. Later agreements were handed over to them.