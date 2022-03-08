Visakhapatnam: Anganwadi workers stage a massive stir

Visakhapatnam: Anganwadi workers staged a massive protest demanding implementation of minimum wage here on Monday. Raising slogans and displaying banners, they carried out a rally 'Chalo Collectorate' from Saraswathi Junction to the Collector's Office. Police tried to stop the rally at various locations by blocking the protesters.

Speaking on the occasion, Anganwadi union leaders demanded a minimum salary of Rs 26,000 per month. Similarly, they sought a minimum salary for those working at anganwadi centres, including helpers.

They warned that if their problems continue to be unresolved, they would intensify their protest and launch an agitation, getting support across the state.

Earlier, the protesters recalled that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured that he would pay better wages during his padayatra. "There was no action regarding this. Also no welfare schemes were implemented for Anganwadi workers," they pointed out.

Meanwhile, the cops blocked the workers while they were trying to enter the collectorate.

Heated arguments took place between Anganwadi workers and police at several locations as the police tried to block the rally.