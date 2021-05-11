Visakhapatnam: Apart from medication strengthen mental agility says Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar

Visakhapatnam: What started off with a mild headache followed by fever was later confirmed as Covid-19 positive when Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar went for a CT scan and RT-PCR test after three days.

Apart from the training programmes, regular ward visits exposed Sridhar to the virus. Once infected, he got himself admitted into Suraksha hospital for a holistic treatment.

In addition to the medication, Sridhar suggests strengthening mental agility from within. "I know it is easier said than done. It is impossible to think positive when you are surrounded by a negative atmosphere and 'never-experienced' challenges.

But along with the medication, a positive frame of mind works wonders to recover from the infection quickly," observes the Deputy Mayor.

When things are not turning out to be well, Sridhar suggests to control the anxiety level as one is prone to get depressed watching people around succumbing to the virus.

Sharing another tip with The Hans India, Sridhar says, "As long as patients are in isolation, it is better to stay away from social media because it actually increases the stress-level.

Especially, when the content is about the pandemic. So, the best thing to do is to avoid or minimise social media time and set aside quality time to do what you like doing the most other than that."

Connecting with dear ones over mobile phone, reading a nice book, practising meditation, pranayama and having a balanced diet are some of the healthy practices the Covid warrior recommends.

Emphasising on 'prevention is better than cure', Sridhar adds, "Instead of taking safety protocols for granted, it is always better to follow precautionary measures diligently. Wear a double mask, keep sanitising your hands as frequently as possible and consider every safety norm as seriously as you can to avoid getting infected."

The Deputy Mayor says that he has completely recovered from Covid-19 and suggests people to engage themselves in a constructive manner and comply with safety standards by all means.