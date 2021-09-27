Visakhapatnam: APEPDCL sets up tollfree no 1912 for power outages

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director K Santhosha Rao stated that consumers can complain to the tollfree No 1912 in case of any power outage caused due to cyclonic storm Gulab.



The CMD held an emergency meeting for power restoration works on Sunday with directors, operations, planning, commercial and other personnel. Director (Projects) K Rajabapaiah, Srikakulam Circle, Director (Operations) B Ramesh Prasad Vizianagaram Circle, Director (Finance) D Chandram Visakhapatnam circles will monitor restoration works. The CMD instructed circle superintending engineers to acquire necessary equipment and staff for restoration works with electric wires, electrical pillars, transformers. He cautioned people to stay away from fallen and hanging wires, damaged transformers and poles and urged them to bring them to the notice of officials by calling the tollfree No 1912 or control room numbers: 9440816373 or 8331018762.

Srikakulam: 9490612633, Palakonda: 7386764579, Tekkali: 6305107900, Bobbili: 9492666989/9490610121, Parvathipuram: 9440814205, Visakhapatnam: 7382299975, Anakapalle: 9885262424, Narsipatnam: 9491030714 and Paderu: 9490610026 are the other numbers which can be contacted.