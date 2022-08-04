Visakhapatnam: Arjitha Sevas commence in Sravanam

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam officials made proposals for Arjitha Sevas to perform during the month of Sravanam at the sanctum sanctorum.

D Bramaramba, who took charge as Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam recently, interacted with the members of the board of trustees on Wednesday.

The opinions of the members were taken into consideration on the issues of special services to be performed at the shrine. Based on the demand of the devotees, Sahasranamarchana, Laksha Tulsi Puja, Swarna Pushparchana and Swarna Tulasidalarchana will be performed during Sravanam. The EO said the proposals would be sent to the Endowments Commissioner for the approval. Further, the EO said the similar pujas will be continued as usual at the temple kalyanamandapam as well.

Swarna Pushparchana Seva will be performed on every Thursday in the sanctum sanctorum between 7 am to 8 am. A couple will be allowed for the service for Rs 5,116 ticket.

At the temple kalyanamandapam, the same puja will be performed for a ticket cost of Rs 2,116. Swarna Tulsidalarchana will be performed on Ekadashi in the sanctum sanctorum.

Laksha Tulsi Puja will be held in the sanctum sanctorum for two hours between 7 am and 9 am on Tuesdays. Devotees participating in the seva have to pay Rs 5,116 and a couple can participate in the puja. The EO said the Arjitha sevas have been proposed only for the month of Sravanam and a decision would be taken later after discussing with the trust board members in the forthcoming board meeting. Later, trust board members felicitated the EO. Board members Gantla Srinubabu, Dinesh Raju, S Srinivasa Rao, Sridevi Varma, M Rajeswari, D Ramalakshmi, Patrudu, Satish and G Vara Lakshmi were present.