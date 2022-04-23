Visakhapatnam: Arrangements for CM's visit reviewed

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna directed the Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle district officers to make necessary arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour to Visakhapatnam scheduled on April 28. Holding a review meeting with the officials of the two districts at the Collectorate on Friday, he said the CM will distribute house pattas at Pydivada Agraharam village in Sabbavaram mandal of Anakapalle district.

He said parking arrangements should be made at the premises and the beneficiaries should be called in without any inconvenience.

The Collector directed the authorities concerned to provide drinking water, buttermilk and all kinds of medicines at the venue.

Keeping in view of the summer, Mallikarjuna clarified that the elderly should not be brought to the meeting or allowed at the premises. He said the staff and volunteers of each secretariat should be made aware of it.

Eligible beneficiaries will be handed over their pattas without fail even if they do not attend the meeting, he added.

He also said special counters would be set up at the premises for the convenience of the beneficiaries. Anakapalle District Collector P Ravi Subhash, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth, Anakapalle SP Gowthami Sali, RDOs of both the districts, district level officers of various departments and others participated in the review meeting.