Visakhapatnam: Arrangements in place for covid vaccination

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited vaccination against coronavirus is all set to commence from Saturday. With the arrival of the first batch of vaccines, they will be administered to the frontline health workers in the first phase.

Explaining the arrangements, District Collector V Vinay Chand said initially, vaccines will be administered at 32 vaccination sites in 15 constituencies for a period of five days. Further, the Collector said, the sites in the district will be increased to over 220.

The vaccine reached the centres a day ahead. On Saturday, the drive will officially commence at the health centre located in China Waltair. Those who received the jab will be under the supervision of the doctor for about 45 minutes.

The District Collector mentioned that the vaccination sites will gradually increase in the subsequent phases.

About 38,000 healthcare workers have been registered for the vaccination and each centre will administer 100 vaccines a day where it will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

In the second phase, vaccines will be administered to the frontline workers from various departments, while the third phase will see above 50 years of people and the ones with comorbid conditions getting the jab.

For safety reasons, separate beds have been arranged for those who develop any sort of reaction post vaccination. A fleet of ambulances are kept ready for the same.

Taking stock of the arrangements made at Nathavaram PHC, Narasipatnam Sub-Collector N Mourya said healthcare workers will get vaccinated in the first phase.