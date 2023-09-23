Visakhapatnam as a executive capital is welcomed by all, says YV Subba Reddy

YV Subba Reddy said that the Visakhapatnam as the capital is being welcomed by the people. He stated that anyone who contributes to the capital issue will be welcomed. Subba Reddy, along with Minister Gudivada Amarnath, attended a meeting organized by the Joint Action Committee of Visakhapatnam. He mentioned that steps will be taken gradually to establish the Chief Minister's office in Visakhapatnam.

Stating that the committee has already been formed to provide the necessary infrastructure for governance starting from Vijayadashami onwards, Subba Reddy mentioned plans to organise a

program called "Visakha Vandanam" on October 15 to welcome the capital status of Visakhapatnam, with participation from people from all walks of life.

Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy held a meeting at VMRD to discuss the selection and preparation of capital buildings. He said that the infrastructure and development in Visakhapatnam for the arrival of the Chief Minister will soon be visible to everyone. Reddy also stated that infrastructure development plans in Visakhapatnam have been discussed, including suggestions for the implementation of national-level infrastructure projects that have already been approved. He highlighted that Visakhapatnam is one of the 20 cities selected worldwide by NITI Aayog.