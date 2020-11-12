Visakhapatnam: Auto drivers feel bugged with tracking devices

Visakhapatnam: The Internet of Things (IoT) devices installed in a fleet of auto-rickshaws to access a better tracking system in case of any emergency appear to be an unwelcome move for the drivers.

As a part of the pilot project, the Andhra Pradesh government fixed the GPS-enabled 'Abhaya' devices to provide security for women passengers travelling in the three-wheeler and ease the process of tracking details of the drivers.

The move comes in the wake of rising crime instances where auto drivers are involved. On a pilot basis, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials connected hundreds of auto-rickshaws in Visakhapatnam with the IoT device. For the first time, the device will integrate auto-rickshaws to monitor their movement.

Meanwhile, most auto-rickshaw drivers are finding the device quite 'unfriendly' for more reasons than one. The auto-rickshaw drivers say that the Abhaya device is leading to diesel leakage as it is being connected with the fuel supply pump on the vehicle.

However, when The Hans India contacted the authorities concerned, they clarified the issue has already been sorted out.

"This apart, drivers say that it will be inconvenient to seek permission from the authorities concerned to carry out any maintenance or repair work to the vehicles," explains G Vamana Murthy, state general secretary of AP Auto-rickshaw and Motor Workers Union. Another major concern is the safety and security of the IoT device as the three-wheeler operators find it tough to safeguard it.

Drivers consider it an added burden to them as the auto-rickshaw itself cannot be parked in a safe place and it is tough to keep a tab on the device day in and day out. "Moreover, if any passenger presses the panic button unintentionally, the vehicle will come to a halt within a few minutes and cops will reach the spot. There should be fine for them who presses the button without any valid reason," points out S Hare Krishna, an auto-rickshaw driver.

On the contrary, the RTA officials stress on various benefits of the Abhaya App. Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam says, "The vehicle can be tracked immediately if it is stolen. Also, there is a higher possibility of the perpetrator being brought to the attention of the police in case of any untoward incident.

Apparently, an Abhaya-equipped vehicle is an assurance to the passengers that it is safe to travel. We are aiming to install 1,000 such devices in the auto-rickshaws in Visakhapatnam and the process is in progress," he elaborates.

In case of any emergency, the passenger can press the panic button, which sends out an alert to the control room. Immediately, cops will track the vehicle and intimate the patrolling teams to trace the vehicle and reach the spot.