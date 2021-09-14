Visakhapatnam: Avanthi Engineering College celebrates 'Achievers Day'

Visakhapatnam: Students celebrated 'Achievers Day' at Avanthi Engineering College in Tagarapuvalasa. Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said every student in the college has a mission to pursue a career in multinational companies and make a mark.

He said 550 students got placements in 57 companies, especially in times of the pandemic.

Visakhapatnam Zonal Development Commissioner A Ram Mohan Reddy exhorted the students to focus on personality development skills. In addition to IT jobs, he also told them to consider opportunities in civil services.

CEO of Pulsus G Sreenubabu, was the guest of honor at the event, said the desired results can be achieved by utilising technology.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Mouri Tech Srini Sandaka said students' goal was not only to seek employment but also to provide employment by becoming entrepreneurs.

College general secretary M Priyanka and Avanthi College principal SVN Ganesh and heads of various departments and college staff were present.