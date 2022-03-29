Visakhapatnam: Bandh evokes partial response in port city

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the decision of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, ever growing fuel prices and anti- people policies of the Centre, trade unions, Left and other political parties took part in the 'Visakha Bandh' that received a partial response here on Monday.

The union leaders across the country called for two days strike against the Centre's policies. As part of it, the CPI, CPM, Aam Aadmi and BSP parties staged protests in the city from 6 a.m.

The bandh was organised under the aegis of AITUC, CITU, INTUC, TNTUC, AIDWA, AIYF and DYFY, among others. Addressing the bandh, CITU state president Ch Narasinga Rao said the BJP government was aggressively taking steps to privatise the VSP and other PSUs. He alleged that the YSRCP is supporting the BJP government indirectly. Trade Unions JAC Chairman M Jagga Naidu and CITU general secretary RKSV Kumar demanded minimum wage for the workers. The All India Bank Employees Association also took part in the bandh.

As a result, the services of the banks were completely suspended on Monday.

During the protest at Maddilapalem junction, police arrested some of the communist party leaders and activists. Heated arguments were exchanged between the YSRCP and the TDP leaders at Old Gajuwaka when both the party leaders staged a protest as a part of the bandh. While holding a rally, the TDP raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shouting 'CM down down.' The YSRCP leaders objected to it and this led to heated arguments between the two parties. However, the police brought the situation under control.

Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy organised a human chain and a 'rasta roko' at Gajuwaka junction. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the YSRCP extended its support to the Ukku stir. He demanded that the VSP should be continued in the public sector. Another 'rasta roko was organised at Kurmannapalem national highway under the leadership of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

Extending his support to the protesters at Kurmannapalem, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the Vizag steel plant was a national asset.

He opined that there would be no debt burden if the steel plant is allotted its own captive mines. Educational institutions across the city and commercial establishments at Gajuwaka constituency and some parts of the city remained closed. However, RTC buses and other modes of transport were operating as usual.